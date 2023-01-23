It’s Official: Gabbi Garcia And Joshua Garcia Are Starring In A TV Series Together

New love team alert! Gabbi Garcia and Joshua Garcia are officially starring in a TV series together—a milestone of a collaboration between their home networks GMA and ABS-CBN.

Dreamscape Entertainment announced the good news on its official page. “First in Philippine television history,” the production house wrote. To entice us further, they revealed that the upcoming teleserye is entitled "Unbreak My Heart," and also marks the comeback of breakout loveteam Richard Yap and Jodi Sta. Maria. The series will air on GMA and is set to be available internationally through the streaming platform Viu.

Whispers of a historic collab between the former rival networks circulated last August. In an interview, ABS-CBN president Carlo Katigbak was quoted openly expressing their intent to collaborate with other local media networks to produce big projects. “We hope the industry evolves from being highly competitive to increasingly collaborative, which benefits all stakeholders in the long run," he said.

And here we are. Congratulations to the dream cast!

This story originally appeared on Candymag.com.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.