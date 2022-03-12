Gerald Anderson And Julia Barretto Exchange The Sweetest Birthday Messages

ICYDK, Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto just celebrated their birthdays which were just several days apart!

Gerald turned 33 on March 7, while Julia turned 25 on March 10, with the actress celebrating her big day with the chicest floral-themed party.

On Instagram, Julia shared some snaps with Gerald as she wrote, "Happy birthday, my love, my best friend."

Gerald left a comment on Julia's post, writing, "Thank you, baby ko."

Meanwhile, Gerald called Julia an "angel" on his birthday post for the actress. He wrote, "This day in 1997, God gave us an angel. Happy birthday, baby."

Julia posted a comment on Gerald's post and said, "I love life with you."

Just over a year ago, Gerald came clean in an interview with Boy Abunda where he admitted that he was indeed in a relationship with Julia. The two stars were romantically linked following their 2019 film Between Maybes. In an interview in August 2021, Gerald said that Julia is "the one" and expressed his desire to marry the actress.

Shortly after publicly admitting that he's dating Julia, Gerald received some flak from some netizens because his birthday post for the actress was not sweet enough. But it's great to see the two celebs being comfortable in public with their relationship as netizens praised the actor in January for being Julia's perfect *Instagram boyfriend*.