Omo, GOT7's Yugyeom *Enjoys* Food From This Filipino Restaurant Before His Manila Concert

GOT7's Yugyeom is the latest K-pop idol to *try* Filipino food while in Manila.

Prior to his Yugyeom Live In Manila concert on August 19, Friday, the idol enjoyed his time in the country by sampling some food from a popular Filipino fast food restaurant.

On August 18, Yugyeom ate burger, spaghetti, and fries from Jollibee and posted it on his Instagram.

"I'll enjoy what you recommended to me," he said in the video and gave the food a thumbs up.

Continue reading below ↓

Fellow GOT7 members Youngjae and BamBam also enjoyed food from Filipino restuarants when they were in the Philippines for their respective concerts and fan signing events.

Yugyeom debuted in 2014 as a member of the K-pop boy group GOT7. Following the group's departure from JYP Entertainment, he signed with AOMG and made his debut as a solo artist with the album Point of View: U and its title track "All Your Fault."