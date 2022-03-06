Yam Laranas Just Dropped The Official Trailer Of Nadine Lustre And Diego Loyzaga's Film, 'Greed'

You guys, the official trailer of Nadine Lustre and Diego Loyzaga's upcoming horror-thriller film, Greed, is here.

Director Yam Laranas recently dropped the trailer on his Twitter account, and it gave us goosebumps.

Viva described the movie's plot as "When a couple finds out they hit the biggest jackpot in the lottery, they make a quiet exit in their sleepy town; however, things don’t go as planned."

Based on the trailer, Nadine plays Kichi, the wife of a farmer (played by Diego). When the couple wins the lottery jackpot, they initially consider sharing part of the pot money with their friend Dadong (played by Epy Quizon) but decide not to, for fear the village will find out. Things go bad when they leave town but the ticket gets lost and Dadong figures out they won. And then we see that clip of Nadine laughing maniacally with blood all over her. So dark and intriguing!

"Naisahan niyo 'ko," Epy says in the trailer. "Pero hahanapin ko kayo."

Greed starts streaming on VivaMax on April 8. We can't wait to watch it!