Netizens React After Diego Loyzaga And Barbie Were Spotted Together: 'Sana magkabalikan na sila'

Are Diego Loyzaga and Barbie Imperial back together?

That's the hope of some netizens after the two were recently spotted together at what appears to be a restaurant in Pasig City. Photos of the former couple have since made the rounds online, and fans couldn't help but react.



"Sana magkabalikan na talaga sila," one netizen commented. "Kita naman na love nila ang isa't-isa, 'di lang siguro nagkaintindihan kasi mga bata pa. Parang sina Elisse Joson at McCoy lang dati tapos ngayon sila nagkatuluyan, may baby na din sila."

Another upload shows the exes in the company of an acquaintance. It looks like the man with them is the owner of an aesthetic center, as his photos on his Facebook page match those of the pics that have gone viral. The same person also announced Diego as one of the latest endorsers of his business.

"Kung 'di man sila magkabalikan, sana kahit as friends man lang," one netizen hoped.

Other fans expressed their support for the two actors, whether they were together as friends or romantically.

"Super happy to see you both," one fan said. "Hope everything will be okay kahit friend na lang muna."

"Grabe, so happy for this picture," another reacted. "Sobrang love ko sila and I'm super happy. Love you both, Diegsbie."



It's not clear whether Diego and Barbie were on a friendly date or if they've gotten back together, but in recent interviews, Diego said his heart is in "the right place" and that he and Barbie are on speaking terms.

