Aww, Heart Evangelista Made A 'Best Husband' Tribute For Chiz Escudero

Heart Evangelista just made the ~sweetest~ appreciation post for former Senator and current Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero!

On Instagram, Heart captioned her "Best Husband" tribute by writing, "Chizzzy and I love it."

The video featured snippets of Heart's memories with Chiz on video and she wrote, "Thank you for all you do for us."

The video shows Chiz doing grocery runs, cooking, and doing the dishes. Heart described Chiz as an "amazing cook" and she shared that her husband does her hair every morning. She also said that he would drive for them daily.

The actress also expressed her appreciation for Chiz by "giving great advice when I'm mentally not having it." She also thanked her husband for taking her photos even if they're blurry (aww!) and she even added some blurry photos of her shot by Chiz.

Nico Bolzico, who famously tried to recruit Chiz in 2019 into the #TheBulliedHusbandsClub, responded to Heart's post by writing, "Proud member #BHC."

In June, Chiz shared on Insta that since he and Heart have been both busy with their respective careers, "Naging Long Distance Relationship (LDR) ang aming married life most of the time." He added that when there is a chance, he makes sure to spend time with Heart. "Kahit simpleng getaway. What makes it special is us being together."

Heart and Chiz have been married for six years. In 2019, the famous couple dished out some relationship advice with Heart saying, "Make time for each other. Love each other. Take lots of pictures. Just enjoy each other's company."