Netizens Had The Funniest Reactions To Heart Evangelista's 'Chiz Burger' Video

Netizens just had the most hilarious reactions to one of Heart Evangelista's posts.

ICYDK, Heart posted a lengthy video on TikTok, where she and her husband, Chiz Escudero, get ready to cook some cheeseburgers.

In the video, entitled "Chiz Burger," Heart starts off by explaining how she can start prepping the buns and cheese while Chiz cooks the burger patties.

Heart: "Patong mo na yung cheese dito, 'di ba, tapos i-toast na natin para beautifully mag-melt yung cheese. And then after..."

Chiz: "Wala pa ring burger."

Heart: "Wala pa ring burger. Habang niluluto mo yung burger, 'yon yung gagawin ko. And then bubuuin natin at the same time..."

Chiz: "Paano yung isa pang cheese?"

Heart: "Yung isa pang cheese, ilagay na natin doon—"

Chiz: "Papatong mo sa burger."

Heart: "Hindi. I-to-toast na nga natin. Lagay na natin yung cheese. Ito-toaster ko na, so melted na siya, and then gawin mo na."

Chiz: "Ilagay yung cheese, isang side lang, yung isa burger. Papatong ko na yung cheese, tapos buuin natin, yung isang cheese, ito ilalagay yung burger na may cheese sa ibabaw para mag-melt yung cheese sigurado, tapos buuin. Pero puwede ko na ilagay na rin yung bacon. Tapos buuin, bago natin ilagay yung tomato 'saka yung lettuce..."

Heart: "Kung ano na lang yung tamang gusto mong gawin."

Heart's caption for the video read, "Bato bato pick na lang kaya?" LOL.

One netizen commented, "Ganito mag-usap matatalino. Kahit burger lang gagawin, kailangan ng case study."

Another netizen said, "Pa-Grab na lang po kayo, Miss Heart."

"Gusto lang naman naming kumain ng burger," said one more netizen. "Bakit parang aabot po sa Senate hearing? Cute nila!"

As of this posting, Heart's "Chiz Burger" has earned over 394,000 likes.