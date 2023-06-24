Heart Evangelista Welcomes Chiz Escudero To Fashion Week: 'Told you it was the NEW ERA'

Another day, another glamorous schedule for Heart Evangelista. Especially as it's Paris Fashion Week for men's shows, and accompanying her this time is her husband, lawmaker Chiz Escudero.

In a recent IG post, Heart took the opportunity to show how Chiz was taking part in the activities with her.

"Told you it was the NEW ERA," Heart wrote in an IG post, where she shared snaps of Chiz 's OOTD. In one of the photos, Chiz can also be seen operating a camera.

"Bravo @escuderochiz," Heart added. "Officially welcoming you to fashion week!" Check out Chiz's fasyon OOTDs.

This isn't the first time Heart had referred to a "new era." Earlier in June, she also posted a photo with Chiz, calling it an appreciation post.

"Through hell and beyond you have stood by my side. And I thought I knew what unconditional love was. Today, we are finally on the same chapter. It's a new ERA."

It was in May 2023 when Heart opened up about her *rumored separation* from Chiz in 2022. In an interview with Boy Abunda, the fashion icon spoke about the issue.

"The nice thing about being in a marriage with Chiz is that he has always respected the many seasons of my life that I'm going through," Heart said. "Again, like what I said with my parents, people can’t expect me to fast forward the chapters of my life just so I can understand where they’re at."

"Chiz and I, he’s 15 years older than me and I’m a late bloomer," she added. "And there [are] just some things that I discovered and that’s why it works kasi he’s so supportive. I really appreciate him because of that. His love is very unconditional, that’s why we’re okay."

