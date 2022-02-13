LOL, A Netizen Thought Heart Evangelista's Hermes Boxes Were Kojic Soap Bars

Heart Evangelista is one busy woman.

On top of fashion engagements left and right, brand endorsements, and occasional tapings, she also takes time to share personal updates with her fans.

Recently, one TikTok fan account uploaded a screen recording of what appears to be one of Heart's live streams, where she talks about her unforgettable experiences in Paris for Paris Fashion Week.

Heart was in her walk-in closet as she spoke to her followers, and visible in the background were some of the wardrobe's contents.

"Kojic ba yung nasa taas?" asked a netizen, mistaking the orange items on top as bars of kojic soap.

"Hermes boxes," Heart clarified. LOL.



ICYDK, kojic soap is a kind of whitening soap popular in the Philippines. Because of its bright orange hue, it's easy to spot.

As of this writing, the netizen's comments have earned more than 3,000 likes. The post has since gone viral, with people looking for the popular comment.

