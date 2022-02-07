Heart Evangelista *Just* Confirmed That She Will Star In A Netflix Series

Heart Evangelista is booked and busy! She just confirmed in a GMA News report that she is starring in a Netflix series.

"Definitely, I did film for a show in Netflix. Hindi ko alam sa totoo lang kung kailan siya lalabas," she said. "Kasi with anything abroad siguro, parang 'di mo siya aasahan, because it's really destiny for me if you want to achieve anything in Hollywood," she continued.

Although she did not reveal the name of the show, the closest guess we have is Bling Empire.

She was spotted with Bling Empire star Kane Lim back in August 2021 which increased speculations that she has an upcoming project with the said show.

Congratulations, Heart! We can't wait to watch you starring in an international project.

