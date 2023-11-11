Heart Evangelista On Her Renewed Friendship With Marian Rivera: 'We've always been okay'

The Internet has been on fire ever since Heart Evangelista and Marian Rivera started *following* each other on Instagram after years of a rumored feud.

Speaking to reporters at an event, Heart was asked how their friendship was rekindled after all these years.

Heart responded, "Well, my sister is... Magkasama sila sa community school, so matagal na silang nag-uusap and we have a lot of common friends."

"'Di lang kami... Ako, 'di lang ako nagpapa-interview because I don't want it to be anything that's for publicity because something like that should be straight from your heart. And Marian and I, we've always liked each other. And it's a true testament that queens should always be supporting each other. Because real queens support each other. It's a testament that it's really the people around us that makes things bad. To begin with, we've always been okay."

"Mahal mo siya, mahal mo 'ko. Ibig sabihin, okay kami as individuals and I guess it's just a matter of time. And honestly, I really appreciate her. She has a very strong character, but I really appreciate her kindness and just her heart."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PEPalerts (@pepalerts)

Aww.

ICDK, the whole alleged spat began when they were co-stars in the 2011 remake of Temptation Island, which also starred Lovi Poe, Solenn Heussaff, and Rufa Mae Quinto.

Daniel Matsunaga, Heart's BF at the time, expressed interest in working with Marian, while Heart said she was also looking forward to doing a project with Dingdong Dantes, Marian's boyfriend at the time.

Rumor also had it that Heart's mom also told Marian at an airport to "stay away" from her daughter, something which Heart and her mom denied later on. Heart reportedly had projects shelved as a result of the spat. As if that wasn't enough, Heart claimed Marian's fans had hacked her Twitter account and that Marian had also threatened her with her fans.

In 2012, it looked like the water was under the bridge when Heart shared in an interview that she had approached Marian at an event.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

In 2014, Marian's fans accused Heart of comparing the sales of her Cosmo cover to Marian's when she shared a photo of a last copy of her cover, while beside it were several unsold copies of Marian's. The following year, Heart told a fan to drop the supposed rivalry issue with Marian as she didn't want to be bashed by Marian's "very bad" fans. Marian later on expressed her desire to "move on" from the whole drama.

Fast forward to 2017, when netizens pointed out that they were wearing the same Dolce & Gabbana shirt. A friend of Heart's voiced her opinion that she felt Marian was wearing a fake. Marian's stylist Aimee Hashim clarified that she had acquired an original in Dubai, and that she had to get one in kids' size as Marian has a tiny frame.

Whew! Feud or no feud, we're just glad the two queens are finally supporting each other. The world really must be healing.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE ON HEART EVANGELISTA AND MARIAN RIVERA:

Nearly A Decade After Reported Feud, Marian And Heart Are All Good Vibes On Insta

Aww, Heart Evangelista And Marian Rivera Have Had The *Cutest* Interactions On IG

Happy Wives! Heart, Marian Flex Respective Hubbies