Rufa Mae Quinto Mourns The Death Of Her Brother: 'Grabe pala malagasan ng kapatid'

Rufa Mae Quinto is back in the Philippines, and here's the real reason why: She and her family are mourning the loss of her brother, Vincent Sy.

The comedienne took to IG to share the sad news.

"Umuwi pala kami ni @alexandriamagallanes galing America para sa 'yo, Vincent, ang pogi at mabait kong kapatid," Rufa Mae wrote in her post, which featured their happy photos together with relatives.

"RIP," she added. "Mahal ka namin, @symonkeyking. Grabe pala malagasan ng kapatid. Iba din."

Rufa arrived in the Philippines together with her daughter, Athena Alexandria Magallanes, in March.

It looks like Rufa's also making the most of her time while in the country to accept acting gigs and performances, something she says she's missed. She's also posted about reuniting with her friends from showbiz such as Ruffa Gutierrez.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Rufa Mae and her family at this time.

