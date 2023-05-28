LOL, Netizens Are Comparing Heart Evangelista's Yacht Pic To A 'Family Outing'

Another day, another fabulous event for Heart Evangelista to attend. But netizens will be netizens, and they couldn't help but share their reactions to one of Heart's recent posts.

A few days ago, Heart was present at a fashion event in Italy—Lago Maggiore, to be exact, based on her posts' geotag. One of her photos was of her sitting in the center of what appears to be a yacht, with fellow guests filling the seats on both sides. Heart looked over her shoulder so she would face the camera.

Netizens, of course, were reminded of a scene that many Filipinos can relate to, a family outing. Others even likened Heart's pic to riding a jeep. LOL. Here are some of the top comments:

"Yung nakaupo ka sa ice box kapag may family outing. 'Ineng, paabot ng ice candy.'"

"The design is katabi mo mga kaldero because this is a family outing."

"Yung may outing kayo tapos naglatag ka ng higaan sa gitna."

"The design is very 'Isa na lang, aalis na."

"The design is very taga-abot ng pamasahe."

"Yung styro ng yelo puwede din upuan sa jeep!"

"Coins lang po sa morning."



As of this posting, Heart's photo has been shared 1,400 times on Facebook.

