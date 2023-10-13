Aww, We Can't Help Gushing Over This 2-Year-Old's *Super Cute* Celeb-Inspired Looks

We've found the ~*cutest*~ cosplayer, you guys. Eunice Faith Santiago, also known as Indai, is a two-year-old kiddo who has been making waves for her very cute and stunning celeb-inspired outfits online! Even Kathryn Bernardo couldn't resist gushing over the kid's stylish interpretation of her get-ups!

Fun fact: All her 'fits were handmade and curated by her mother, Rochelle Santiago. In a quick chat with Cosmo, she shared how their monthly photoshoots became something they now enjoy and heartily share with netizens.

It all started when Indai was just a month old. Rochelle would dress her up as different characters for her monthly birthday. She revealed that, on average, it would take her three to five hours to finish one do-it-yourself (DIY) costume.

There would be a photo shoot of Indai dressed in a DIY costume according to a certain theme. Themes would vary from being a Disney princess to different movies or cartoon characters.

"Every month kasi, we celebrate her birthday pagsapit ng a-otso (8th) until now. Maliban sa naghahanda kami ay may photoshoot din siya. I make DIY costumes from scratch, like from my old dresses and clothes etc," Rochelle explained.

They were just having fun by themselves until Indai turned 18 months old, and her mother thought of dressing her up as Darna. Rochelle posted it online and it received a lot of love.

"That’s (when) Indai and I started to create blogging na! And I’m shocked 'coz nag-viral 'yung video namin... From 5k followers ay nag-100k in just a week," she disclosed.

After posting her Darna look, the mother-daughter tandem surprised the Internet once again with a DIY Valentina or Janella Salvador look. Rochelle humbly described how netizens would gush over Indai's looks. "Happy kasi marami pala naka-appreciate ng ganitong content kahit na DIY lang!," Rochelle expressed.

Aside from spreading good vibes online, Rochelle wanted to share her ideas for making great outfits without buying them expensively. She says that sometimes, old clothes are enough to create a beautiful costume.

"As a content creator, I want to help people. Especially the people na walang kaya bumili ng mamahaling dress for their daughter. I gave them ideas on how to create or make something outfit na hindi naman kailangan gumastos pa ng malaki," she noted.

And, of course, their photo shoots are a product of Rochelle's love for her daughter. She wanted to have that special bond of having created amazing things together with Indai. "Isa na rin kasi talaga ito sa naging bonding namin that we'll always keep in our hearts and memories forever," Rochelle stated.

Indeed, even at just two years old, Indai has proven her talent, her wit, and definitely her cuteness in front of the camera!

Take a look at some of Indai Eunice's super adorable photos:

The look that made Kathryn Bernardo surrender.

Indai and Rochelle also recreated Kathryn's outfit at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2023.





Here's another look from the ABS-CBN Ball 2023, inspired by Janella Salvador's sultry dress.

Of course, Rochelle and Indai couldn't miss recreating Heart Evangelista's gorgeous looks!

Andrea Brillantes' look from her recent TV series, Senior High, has also been one of the mother-daughter tandem's recent posts. Indai as a school girl!

It's amazing to note how Rochelle made this alien-goddess outfit of Kylie Padilla from the GMA Gala 2023. Indai slayed this!

Unkabogable like she is, Indai also sported a look inspired by the unkabogable star, Vice Ganda!

Thank you for sharing your craft with us, Rochelle and Indai!