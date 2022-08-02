Netizens Had The Funniest Reactions To Joshua Garcia's Question At Binibining Pilipinas

ICYMI, Joshua Garcia was a judge at last night's Binibining Pilipinas Grand Coronation Night! From his clever questions to his adorable entrance with Darna co-star Jane De Leon, the young actor certainly had a lot of *iconic* moments during the pageant. As such, netizens had a ball posting about Joshua following the event-so much so that he actually made it to Twitter's trending list!

Continue reading below ↓

In true Pinoy culture fashion, many of the tweets were light-hearted and humorous. For instance, netizens just couldn't get over how handsome he looked! TBH, same.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Twitter users were also intrigued by a photo of the full judging panel together because Slay Model Management Director Cecilio Asuncion paired his barong tagalog with bright blue shorts. It didn't help that Joshua looked like he was holding back laughter as they posed beside each other.

One netizen even joked that Cecilio probably forgot to wear pants because he had to stay beside Joshua. LOL!

Continue reading below ↓

Joshua's chemistry with Jane also didn't go unnoticed! Fans of the up-and-coming tandem were quick to note how swoon-worthy they looked as they smiled for the cameras together.

Continue reading below ↓

Even when it came to the daunting Q&A portion, Joshua managed to steal the spotlight with a witty question. "Personally, how do you distinguish a historian from a Marites?" Joshua asked Binibining Pilipinas candidate Stacey Daniella Gabriel.

Continue reading below ↓

The moment immediately went viral on Twitter as netizens speculated that the question was a "patama" to Maid in Malacanang actress Ella Cruz, who previously stated that "history is like chismis." ICYDK, Ella's controversial statement drew flak online because historians later on clarified that history is only based on facts.

Continue reading below ↓

So when Joshua brought up the topic again, netizens were praising him for his bravery and wit!

Continue reading below ↓

Of course, netizens couldn't resist making memes about Joshua supposedly *throwing shade* at Ella. One user even brought back an old clip of a previous pageant contestant shushing the crowd during her Q&A portion.

Continue reading below ↓

Do we even need to explain this Darna-inspired meme from one of Ella's past It's Showtime performances? It's so funny it almost feels illegal!

Continue reading below ↓

Above all, netizens were just convinced that Joshua was the *real winner* of the whole event. Good for him!

Continue reading below ↓