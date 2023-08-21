Iza Calzado Reveals She Dealt With A Parasitic Infection When She Was Pregnant

Iza Calzado just turned 41, and as she looked back on the past year, she shared something that she had to go through while she was pregnant.

In a lengthy IG post on August 19, Saturday, the actress revealed that she had actually had to fight a parasitic infection while her baby Deia Amihan was still in her womb.

"Dear Deia, around this time last year, I went on a trip with you in my tummy to a town called Diesse in Switzerland," Iza wrote, featuring photos from that time. "It was a short healing trip I planned for my 40th birthday. Little did I know that it was God’s way of making sure I would connect with nature, my power, and with you because I needed that strength to face what was about to unfold."

Iza went on to share that her recent test results revealed she had a parasitic infection called toxoplasmosis, which could potentially harm Deia through the placenta.

"As darkness set in, so did the reality of the possible repercussions of congenital toxoplasmosis," Iza continued. "I was told there could be brain damage, visual impairment or it could even lead to pregnancy loss."

"I remember crying as soon as the Zoom meeting was done and stepping out of the car, rushing to the edge of the mountain and, with tears streaming down my face, saying “No. No. No! Lalaban tayo, anak. Lalaban tayo!"

"This was the first time I felt deeply connected to you. I knew that we would fight this together. I knew that God was on our side and he would make sure everything turns out well."

Iza would undergo back-to-back tests and medication was hard to find. Thankfully, both she and Deia were spared. Today, Deia is one super cute and healthy baby.

"Thank God that we concluded that you were safe. The placenta did its job to keep the toxo out."

"Thank you for being one with me in that battle. We are so blessed to have you, anak. Mahal na mahal kita."

