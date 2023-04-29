Iza Calzado Shows Baby Deia Amihan's Face For The First Time: 'Our little seedling is growing fast'

Iza Calzado has finally given a glimpse of the face of her baby girl, Deia Amihan.

Months after giving birth, the actress finally gave her child her social media debut.

"Deia Amihan," Iza wrote in an IG post, featuring solo shots of Deia, looking all cute in a basket. "Our little seedling is growing fast. As you turn three months old today, we set the intention of nurturing you so that you reach your fullest potential and fulfill your divine purpose in this world. By God’s grace, your future is brighter than we could ever imagine!"

It was in January 2023 when Iza and her husband, entrepreneur Ben Wintle, welcomed Deia to the world. It would take two months before Iza first announced that she had given birth, with a photo of their family holding each other's fingers.

"Words can't describe the love we're feeling as we introduce our precious baby girl, Deia Amihan Calzado Wintle."

Iza and Ben first shared in August 2022 the big news that they were expecting. With Iza having turned 40 years old that month, she called her pregnancy "a miracle".

