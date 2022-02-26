James Reid And GOT7's Jay B Are Collaborating On A Song

You guys, James Reid just hinted on a collab with some *big* international artists.

He's set to work with GOT7's Jay B and Taiwanese-American singer ØZI!

Continue reading below ↓

James took to social media on Friday to share a snippet from a video conference with the two artists, as he greeted them, "Hello." Playing in the background was James' song, "Hello."

"Zooming in with @jaybnow.hr and @ozifp," James wrote in his post. "Legends only. James Reid X JAY B X OZI #HelloLegendsOnly"

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

According to reports, the vid is a teaser of a new version of "Hello," "Hello 2.0", which will be released on March 11. In February, James mentioned that he was "singing ‘Hello’ again soon with some new friends." OMG, we are so excited for this collab!

James recently left the Philippines for LA. Fans believe it was for good so that he could pursue his international music career, as he signed up with the international label Transparent Arts in 2020. The company also manages Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young and Far East Movement.

James' dad Malcolm Reid, however, has clarified that James' move wasn't permanent and that he's just visiting his brother, Andrew, in the States.