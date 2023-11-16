James Reid Reveals The *True Reason* He Unfollowed Issa Pressman On Instagram

James Reid and Issa Pressman's relationship was recently rumored to be on the rocks after certain eagle-eyed netizens spotted the couple unfollowing each other on Instagram. However, James did not miss the chance to clarify the issue at hand.

In a quick chat with the press, he explained that they are completely happy as a couple, and that he was only checking how a "soft block" works. James recalled Issa telling him that if someone suddenly blocks and then unblocks him, he wouldn't notice it and it would automatically result in both accounts unfollowing the other.

"I was actually… do you ever have that thing where suddenly you're unfollowing someone? Then, she told me that if someone blocks you and unblocks you, you won't know. Automatically, you're unfollowing... I tried it. But then, afterward, we forgot to follow back, so we stayed unfollowed," James said.

Shortly after the news broke on the internet, the couple followed each other again to put an end to the sudden controversy. James admitted that he was kind of shocked after hearing the news from his team, who were also all baffled by the couple unfollowing each other.

"I wondered, how did they know that I went down one follower? I'm impressed at how the fans are really, you know, they stay updated with everything," the celebrity expressed.

With this, he assured that his source of happiness at present is Issa, and that everything is going well for both of them. "I'm very happy with how everything has been unfolding. She's the majority of that happiness," he remarked.

Despite the issues that his company Careless is currently facing, James remains positive about where his career is going at the moment."And as difficult as this year was… You know, if it wasn't for everything that happened… next year, all the plans that we have for the series, the movies, the albums, the collaborations with other labels and production houses, I don't think it would have been possible," he proclaimed.