Wow! James Reid And Liza Soberano Now Live In The *New* Careless Music HQ In LA

With Careless Music artists slowly taking over the international stage, they jetted off to the City of Angels and decided to live together in their *super cool* California home. In a recent vlog, the label’s founder James Reid gave us a tour of their ~*Careless Crib*~, where they hang out, film content, host family barbecue nights, and more.

“Welcome to the Careless Crib in LA. This is where we’ve been posted up for the past few weeks, we’re here with the whole crew,” says the actor while introducing the whole Careless Music team. He also spotted fellow artist Liza Soberano working out at the home’s pool area.

“What is it like living in a big, old house with 10 other people?” James asked Liza, to which she answered: “It’s been very chaotic. It’s been a learning experience because I got to know each and every one of you a little bit better, but aside from that I discovered new things about myself...that I am more patient that I thought I could be.” LOL, so cute!

According to the actress, they have been consistently shooting vlogs similar to the hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She says, “So we have like a vlog we have consistently been shooting, it’s like our own version of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. We shoot our confessionals here. A lot of our dirt has been spilled in this veranda.”

If you want to see the rest of the Careless Crib, you can watch their house tour here:

