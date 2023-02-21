LOL, We Can't Stop Laughing At Jane De Leon *Refusing* To Be A Sagittarius

You guys, Jane de Leon just had the *funniest* interaction with her fans on Instagram, and it’s about something we can all probably relate to: Astrology! ICYMI, the Darna star recently posted a photo on her IG account, captioned: “Scorpio women >>>,” implying that Scorpio women are *superior.*

Her fans couldn’t help but do quick math and pointed out that Jane’s birth date actually falls under the Sagittarius zodiac sign. “Teh akala ko Sagittarius ka.... Pero sige support nalang kita kung saan ka sasaya,” one comment reads.

Jane was quick to respond. “I was born and grew up as a Scorpio and I’ll continue to acknowledge that I’m a SCORPIO,” she says.

To settle the ~*situation*~, one fan commented that we should all just accept that Jane is, indeed, a “Scorpittarius.” LOL! “Oh stop na, isa siyang Scorpittarius,” says one netizen. “As per google, ’22 November is Scorpio as per Indian Vedic astrology. It is Sagittarius as per Western Astrology. You will have traits of both Scorpio and Sagittarius.”

All jokes aside, Jane’s birthday actually falls within the Scorpio-Sagittarius Cusp, which means that she *might* have personality traits present in both signs. People born under this cusp are believed to be strong, passionate, and ready to fight for what’s right. Totally you, our Darna!

