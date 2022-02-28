Janine Gutierrez Reacts To *Rumored Romance* Between Ex-BF Rayver Cruz And Julie Anne San Jose

It’s been over four months since Janine Gutierrez and Rayver Cruz formally closed the chapter of their lives that had each other, and it looks like a lot has happened since. For one, the two are both rumored to be currently dating their co-stars. While Janine shied away from opening up about her recent outing with Marry Me, Marry You leading man Paulo Avelino, she gamely shared her thoughts on her ex-boyfriend’s ~*brewing romance*~ with Kapuso singer Julie Anne San Jose.

"Whatever makes him happy, I just want him happy always talaga. I'm always gonna care about him," Janine says in an interview. She reveals that while she no longer meets up with Rayver, there’s no bad blood between them. "Di kami nagkikita uli, pero okay naman kami. I always wish him the best and I'm always rooting for him talaga."

When asked if there’s truth in her unfollowing Julie Anne on Instagram after the rumors started surfacing, the actress just laughed it off and didn’t answer.

Continue reading below ↓

Reports of Rayver and Janine calling it quits after almost five years of dating first circulated in November last year, citing the two’s busy schedules as one of the main reasons for their split.

In a recent interview, Rayver set the record straight about their breakup. "Kinaklaro ko po, there was no third party involved, especially from my end. Okay na ako. Yes, naka-move on na ako. 2022 na eh. So ang masasabi ko, naka-move on na ako and I'm happy."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Speculations that Rayver is dating fellow Kapuso artist Julie Anne cropped up after fans noticed the two’s sweet exchanges on Instagram. On January 22, the actor posted a photo of himself wearing an orange shirt, prompting the singer to call him “litol pumpkin,” to which the actor replied “Litol pumpkin mo? Uy hahaha jk lang. God bless, my idol.” Since then, Julie repeatedly used the said ~*pet name*~ when teasing Rayver on his other Instagram posts. Cute!

READ MORE FROM COSMO:

Ivana Alawi, Liza Soberano, And Janine Gutierrez Make It To '100 Most Beautiful Faces Of 2021' List

Janine Gutierrez Believes *Real* Self-Care Is About Listening To And Being Honest With Yourself

WATCH: Rayver Cruz's Reaction To His Home Transformation Is Priceless