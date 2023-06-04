Jason Hernandez *Denies* The Mysterious Woman In His MV Is His GF: 'I am technically still married'

Following speculation on who the ~mysterious woman~ is in his "Ikaw Pa Rin" music video, Jason Hernandez has finally shed information about her.

In an IG Story on June 3, Saturday, the singer-songwriter revealed the woman's identity.

"Hi, for some people, this has been clarified already, but I want it to also come from me: The girl in the music video is not my girlfriend," Jason noted, featuring one of his photos with the girl with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background.

"Her name is Sumaya McEvoy, a friend from El Nido who was game enough to shoot the vid," Jason continued. "I don't have a girlfriend because I am technically still married and of course, I won't have one while my annulment has not been finalized yet."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Netizens first buzzed about the woman in May when Jason posted IG Stories without details. As she seemed to bear no resemblance to Jason's wife, Moira Dela Torre, fans naturally associated the photos with a new romance. Later that month, Jason dropped the new MV with video clips from his 2019 wedding with Moira.

Moira's sister, J'mee, claimed Jason did not even ask permission from Moira to use their wedding clips. In response, Jason said that he was desperate to have Moira back in his life.

It was in May 2022 when Jason confessed that he had *cheated* on Moira, but without providing further context. He also confirmed at the time that they had gone their separate ways.

A year later, singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo *denied* rumors that Moira had cheated on Jason with him, stating mental health issues following netizens' false accusations.

MORE ON MOIRA DELA TORRE AND JASON HERNANDEZ:

Zack Tabudlo Denies Moira Dela Torre Cheating Rumors: ‘I kept quiet but it all became too heavy for me’

Moira Dela Torre Releases A Statement Addressing Allegations Made By Songwriter Lolito Go

Cornerstone Exec Defends Moira Dela Torre: 'Stop invalidating the work of a hardworking woman'