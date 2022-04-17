Jason Hernandez Sets The Record Straight On Him And Moira Dela Torre: 'We're still married'

Jason Hernandez has set the record straight on his relationship status with his wife Moira Dela Torre following rumors that they have broken up.

In a tweet on Saturday, the singer-songwriter made several clarifications to put not just the breakup rumors, but other speculations to rest. He noted that he and Moira are still together as husband and wife, Moira didn't cheat on him, and that no one stole money from the other.

"1. We’re still married

2. Hindi nangaliwa si Moira

3. We both support Ms. Leni

4. Walang nagnakawan ng pera

5. God is good"

This is the first time he has addressed the separation rumors that broke out after netizens noticed Moira had deleted their posts together on Instagram and on TikTok. It looks like their only photos together are those from their endorsements. Fans also pointed out that Moira had dropped "Hernandez" from her personal profile name on Facebook. As if to deny the rumors, Moira even tagged Jason in an IG Story while traveling overseas, to which Jason responded.

