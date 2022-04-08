Jennylyn Mercado Looks ~*Gorgeous*~ In Her New Set Of Maternity Photos

Jennylyn Mercado is one gorgeous mom-to-be in a new set of maternity photos shot by BJ Pascual.
On Instagram, Jennylyn dropped a sneak peek of her flowery maternity shoot and announced that a vlog will be shared over the weekend.
In the third maternity photo that Jennylyn shared on April 8, the actress wrote, "A lifetime of love, nine months in the making."
In October, Jennylyn and her husband Dennis Trillo broke the news on national TV that they were expecting their first baby together. A month later, the couple announced they were expecting a baby girl. Since then, the actress has been showing off her growing baby bump–first in February at 26 weeks pregnant which was followed by poolside photos that showed a pregnant Jennylyn in a white swimsuit.
This particular pregnancy is a special one for Jennylyn and Dennis. The couple initially opted to have their baby through a surrogate which was done in the U.S. But that didn't push through as Dennis surprised his family with a copy of a photo from an ultrasound of Jennylyn's tummy.
