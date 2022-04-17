Jeric Gonzales And Rabiya Mateo Went On Visita Iglesia Together

Love is definitely in the air, and sweethearts Jeric Gonzales and Rabiya Mateo made sure to observe their Holy Week activities together.

On Good Friday, the two Kapuso celebs went on Visita Iglesia together.

"This Holy Week has reminded me that God’s love is bigger than our mistakes in this world," Jeric wrote in his post, featuring photos of the beautiful churches they visited together with loved ones. "To be a good follower is not about being a perfect Christian but it’s all about choosing to love and understand in all ways always."

Jeric and Rabiya went Insta-official in March. The two previously worked together in November 2021 when Rabiya made her acting debut on an episode of GMA-7's Wish Ko Lang, where Jeric played her love interest. They were later on spotted by fans sharing a tender moment at an amusement park in Laguna.

Jeric is set to star in the Philippine adaptation of the K-drama Start-Up, while Rabiya plays an agent in the fantasy drama Agimat Ng Agila.

