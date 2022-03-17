Rabiya Mateo Goes *Insta-Official* With Jeric Gonzales

It looks like Rabiya Mateo and Kapuso actor Jeric Gonzales have finally *confirmed* their relationship.

The 2020 Miss Universe Philippines recently took to IG to share photos and clips of the two of them together, accompanied by a sweet message. Rabiya's post even included a short video of Jeric carrying her K-drama style. Aww.

"Live. LOVE. Laugh," Rabiya wrote in her post. "Thank you, Eric. @jericgonzales07"

Jeric replied, "Let's be happy together. I love you."

The post was liked by actress Chynna Ortaleza, Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold, and Sunshine Cruz's daughter, singer Sam Cruz.

Fellow beauty queen, 2021 Miss Universe Philippines Bea Luigi Gomez, along with actress Yasmien Kurdi also congratulated Rabiya and Jeric in the comments.

"Kilig naman," Bea said.

Likewise, Jeric also posted photos and videos of him and Rabiya together.

"To more memories with you, @rabiyamateo," he wrote. "I love you."

"Through good times and bad times, I'm gonna be there by your side," Rabiya replied. "I love you, babe."

In December 2021, netizens spotted Jeric and Rabiya sharing a tender moment at an amusement park in Laguna.

The couple got to work together when Rabiya made her acting debut on an episode of GMA-7's Wish Ko Lang, where Jeric played her love interest.

Rabiya was previously in a relationship for six years with Neil Salvacion. Jeric, meanwhile, was reported to have courted actress Sheryl Cruz in 2021.

