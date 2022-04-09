Wow, Jericho Rosales Was Nominated Best Actor At An LA Film Festival

Jericho Rosales is sure making us proud.

The actor has received a nomination for Best Actor at the NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA)' 10th Annual Awards for his performance in a 2019 short film entitled Basurero.

"Our short film Basurero gets nominated for Best International Drama and kulot gets a Best Actor nomination at the NFMLA 2022 in Los Angeles!" Jericho proudly announced in an IG post, which features snaps from the filming of the movie. "This little jeepney made it to Hollywood! Cheers, team!"

In Basurero, Jericho plays a poor fisherman who accepts a job dumping murdered bodies.

"My character was based on a real person," Jericho said in an interview with ABS-CBN's Balitang America. He also spoke about how he was able to relate to the role as he had humble beginnings himself.

"When I was 14, I was working at a fast-food chain and I was 15 and I became a driver," Jericho recalled. And before that, I had many jobs like I sold fish in the market. Acting was such a blessing for me."

Jericho and his wife Kim Jones made the big move to the Big Apple in February. It's not clear whether the celeb couple is staying in the US for good, but Jericho has been vocal about his desire to pursue his Hollywood dreams. In fact, the 42-year-old actor even enrolled himself in acting workshops in New York. He's also set to star in an international action series called Sellblock. Wow!

We're excited to see what's in store for Jericho in Hollywood. Crossing our fingers he gets the Best Actor award! Watch the trailer of Basurero here.

