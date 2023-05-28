Tongue Or No Tongue? Netizens Had The Funniest Reactions To Joshua Garcia's Onscreen Kiss Revelation

It's been a while since Joshua Garcia's Darna kissing scene with Janella Salvador went viral, but netizens still can't forget about it.

This time around, fans are abuzz about his kissing scene with Jodi Sta. Maria in their upcoming series, Unbreak My Heart.

While guesting on Fast Talk With Boy Abunda, Joshua was asked if his style of kissing onscreen is the same as it is behind the cameras.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Boy: "Joshua, yung halik ba sa tunay na buhay, yung estilo ng paghalik mo sa pelikula, halimbawa, o sa serye, is that the way you kiss?

Joshua: "Yes, Tito Boy. Pero ang difference lang siguro is… Dito kasi walang tongue. Sa totoong buhay, you can use your tongue."

Netizens, of course, couldn't help but get playful in their comments, after memes of the interview made the rounds on the internet, such as the one from Pilipino Star Ngayon. LOL.

Here are a few of the funniest reactions:

"Kalat mo, 'by. Umuwi ka na dito sa bahay."

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

"Same, gusto ko rin yung with tongue haha."

"Huy, Juswa. Gusto [mo] chat kita mamaya."

"Baby, behave! 'Wag mo sa kanila ikuwento."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

As coy as the comments are, Joshua was serious about how thankful he is that he was able to take a sensuality workshop with Jodi to prepare for their kissing scenes.

"Do’n kasi sa sensuality workshop, Tito Boy, do'n mo malalaman yung hanggang saan lang yung limit mo, kung hanggang saan yung puwede mong hawakan, puwede mong halikan, gano’ng katagal, sobrang detailed. Kung may tongue ba 'yan? Without tongue? Lahat. So do'n namin nilinaw lahat."

Watch Joshua's Fast Talk With Boy Abunda Interview here:

MORE ON JOSHUA GARCIA:

Joshua Garcia And Janella Salvador Fans Are Freaking Out Over Their Kissing Scene In 'The Killer Bride' Finale

Joshua Garcia Responds To Rumors That Bella Racelis ~*Unfollowed*~ Him

Joshua Garcia Dismisses ~*Dating Rumors*~ With Jane De Leon: ‘Friends lang kami’