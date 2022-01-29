Joyce Pring Revealed That She And Juancho Trivino Kept Their *Purity* Before Marriage

It’s no secret that some of showbiz’s most enduring love stories began on set. Case in point: celebrity couple Joyce Pring and Juancho Trivino’s romance started out after being teased by fans on Unang Hirit. They eventually became closer and started dating each other. Come 2020, they tied the knot in a gorgeous seaside ceremony.

On her Instagram stories, Joyce shared an interesting tidbit about her relationship with her former co-host-turned-husband: they practiced abstinence before their wedding.

This came after a fan asked her, “How did you keep your purity while dating/courtship?”

“We struggled a lot,” Joyce honestly answered. “But we did our best to avoid spending time alone in private places. We always spent time with our friends, we kept accountable to our mentors and disciplers, and best of all, we got married immediately.”

She continued, “One of our favorite things to say to each other then when we felt tempted was if Jesus came back right at this moment, will what we are doing be glorifying to him, or will we feel shameful?”

Joyce has always been vocal about her faith, and how it helps her in times of difficulties. During the third trimester of her pregnancy with their son Eliam, which went harder than she expected, she wrote, “I know that God is teaching me to worship Him amidst the chaos and hardship. That I worship not because of His blessings or our circumstances, but because His nature is good.”

Aside from her hosting stints, Joyce currently has a podcast called Adulting With Joyce Pring, while Juancho stars on GMA teleserye Little Princess alongside Angelika Dela Cruz and Jestoni Alarcon. Eliam, their firstborn, recently turned six months old last January 2.

