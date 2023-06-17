Judy Ann Santos Reveals She Had A *Rebellious Phase*: 'Lumalabas ako't naglalasing ako'

On social media, Judy Ann Santos may have a seemingly picture-perfect life as a mom, wife, and homemaker. But not many know that she once went through a troubling time.

While guesting on an episode of Fast Talk With Boy Abunda, the 45-year-old actress opened up about going through a rebellious phase during her younger years, following the success of the 1992 teleserye Mara Clara, a string of films under Regal Films and Star Cinema, and being part of love teams.

"Dumating ako sa point, Tito Boy, that I was doing three movies in one year and two shows in one year, all at the same time," Judy Ann recalled. "Dumarating na 'ko sa set na kinailangan ko nang tanungin yung team ko, ‘Sino nga ako dito?’ ‘Sinong direktor natin?’ Nawawala na ‘ko sa sarili ko."

"And then slowly, nawawalan na 'ko ng gana sa buhay, nalulungkot na 'ko, wala na 'kong mapagkatiwalaan, parang everybody’s just… At that point, you feel everybody’s just there because you’re you. Pero wala ka talagang tunay na kaibigan."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In her teenage years, Judy Ann would resort to alcohol to deal with any frustrations. At the time, it didn't make the news because there was no social media yet at the time.

"I think ‘yon yung rebellious point ko na talagang pakawala ako."

"Ina-allow ko yung sarili ko na, 'Kailangan kong pakawalan 'tong galit na 'to, kailangan kong pakawalan 'tong frustrations na 'to, kasi otherwise, may maaapektuhan akong tao, may maaapektuhan na 'kong trabaho," she added. "And they don’t deserve na maapektuhan sa kung ano yung pinagdadaanan ko."

It was gratitude that allowed Judy Ann to recover from that phase and keep her feet planted firmly on the ground.

"Wala akong matututunan o wala akong mapupulot na wisdom kung hindi ko siya ginawa."

"No, wala na 'kong magiging regrets kasi I am grateful and I appreciate all the mistakes na napagdaanan ko kasi it made me a better person."

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Watch Judy Ann's interview here:

MORE ON JUDY ANN SANTOS:

Ryan Agoncillo Had A Super *Relatable* Post About Simple, Romantic Dates With Judy Ann Santos

Judy Ann Santos Paused Making Content For Her Cooking Vlog Because Of Rising Prices Everywhere

Judy Ann Santos Admits She Was Initially Hurt Over 'Mara Clara' Remake