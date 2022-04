Judy Ann Santos Shared The Sweetest Birthday Post For Ryan Agoncillo: 'My life, my heart, my soul'

Ryan Agoncillo just turned a year older, and his wife Judy Ann Santos shared a special message for him on social media.

"My life, my heart, my soul..." Judy Ann wrote in an IG post, which featured random photos from their family vacations and sweet moments between Ryan and their kids Yohan, Lucho, and Luna.

"A wonderful father to our three beautiful, amazing children," Judy Ann added. "You are and will always continue to be God's biggest blessing. I love you forever." Aww.

In a series of IG Stories, Judy Ann shared her malambing way of greeting Ryan a happy 43rd birthday. "Lab lab ko 'yan," Judy Ann captioned one Story.

"43 yarn?" Judy Ann kidded, giggling. "Magka-edad tayo... Isang buwan at isang araw..." ICYDK, Judy Ann turns 43 on May 11.

Seriously, this celeb couple is husband and wife goals! They've been happily married for 12 years already this 2022.

In an interview with Karen Davila, Judy Ann revealed the secret to their long-lasting marriage.

"Kahit masakit 'yung sasabihin mo, communicate. Kahit gaano ka kasaya, communicate."

Happy birthday, Ryan!

