Kakai Bautista Advocates Self-Love: 'Ano mang hugis, hitsura at kulay niyo, you are beautiful'

In this day and age of social media, it's so easy to judge people based solely on their looks, and over the weekend, Kakai Bautista had some pretty ~powerful~ messages to share as she advocated self-love.

The actress confidently bared her all in a series of gorgeous summer-worthy bikini photos that she posted on Instagram.

Continue reading below ↓

Kakai, who last appeared in the teleserye First Yaya, wrote, "Hindi ako titigil! Uumayin ko kayo!"

She continued, "Hindi ako titigil na i-remind kayo na ano mang hugis, hitsura at kulay niyo, you are beautiful and you should be proud dahil sa inyo lang yan. Babae! Sa'yo lang 'yan, walang puwedeng umangkin niyan."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Always believe in the power of your beauty," she added.

In a separate post, Kakai captioned her video by writing, "Proud gains. For the past weeks sa lock-in, I've been really lazy and crazy. Coping mechanism. But happy."

The actress shared that she has learned to love herself no matter the circumstance and added, "Do whatever makes you happy. Kung gusto mong paya ka, go. Kung gusto mong jubis at bulky ka, go!"

Continue reading below ↓

She reminded her followers, "Basta ang importante, you know how to take care of yourself. Your physical, emotional, and mental health ang pinakamahalaga to keep going and fighting."

Kakai added, "Sa lahat ng magsasabi sa'yo ng hindi maganda about your face, your body, and pagkatao, pakdemall. Ikaw ang mahalaga. Para mapahalagahan at mahalin ang mga taong nakapaligid sa'yo."

Continue reading below ↓

It's not just Kakai who's been advocating self-love. In January, Maxene Magalona penned a lengthy post where she gave tips on self-love, while Ryza Cenon made a statement on self-love by buying herself a diamond engagement ring.