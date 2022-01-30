Maxene Magalona Shares Tips On Self-Love: 'You have to BE love'

Maxene Magalona has been focused on just the ~good vibes~ lately by treating herself to a solo trip to Boracay and a spontaneous retreat to Baguio, but have you ever wondered how the actress practices self-love?

In a lengthy Instagram post on January 30, Maxene detailed the five ways in which she loves herself.

First, she practices self-awareness and self-observation, which, according to Maxene, "Are key steps in getting to know yourself on a deeper level." Maxene shared that she meditates daily, allowing her soul to become a silent observer of her human experience. She shared, "I see and feel all my thoughts and emotions and process them from an outsider's point of view. This way, I can discover for myself what attitudes and behaviors I need to change and which ones I should keep moving forward."

Second, Maxene said she invests in herself by sticking to her "non-negotiable morning routine" by means of daily spiritual practice. The actress, who's been practicing yoga, revealed that her routine consists of yoga, meditation, prayer, journaling, and running.

Maxene's third point? Eliminating fear, anxiety, self-doubt, shame, and guilt "by processing and holding space for my emotions." She shared that she acknowledges these feelings and lets them go. She shared, "I feel the fear and then remind myself that negative emotions are just part of my human experience which I can choose to let go of because I am pure consciousness."

Maxene also said she works on her "inner energy" and is aware that she's responsible for the vibrations she sends out into the world. "I transform and transmute negative energy into positive energy every day,: she shared.

Finally, Maxene said that she offers herself love, patience, kindness, gentleness, and compassion on a daily basis, allowing her to share that energy with others. "I pour into my soul first which means embracing myself fully and wholeheartedly, flaws and all, so that I can become a better and more loving human being."

Maxene summed up her post by writing, "Love is energy and if you want to give and receive love, you have to BE love. How can you be love if you are full of pain, resentment, and hate? How can someone else love you if you are always so negative? How can you love others if you don't even love yourself?"

She added, "Eliminate all forms of negativity in your life by facing them and then releasing them. Become completely honest with yourself about what you need to change in order to become more loving and compassionate."