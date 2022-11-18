Kang Ha Neul And Jung So Min Are ~Starring~ In A Rom-Com Film Together!

Rom-com ~royalty~ Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min will be starring in new film!

On November 18, Ha Neul and So Min's label, TH Company. released the photos taken from the script reading of the actors' upcoming romantic comedy movie 30 Days.

Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min will be playing husband and wife in the film, which marks their silver screen reunion after both starring in the 2015 youth comedy movie Twenty.

Suffering from an unhappy marriage, Noh Jung Chul (Kang Ha Neul) unexpectedly loses his memory due to an accident 30 days before the end of his marriage with Hong Na Ra (Jung So Min).

In an interview, Ha Neul shared his excitement about working on the film with So Min, saying, "I am so glad to work with Jung So Min in a film full of delightful charm. I am looking forward to filming scenes led by director Nam Dae Jung. I will do my best."

So Miin also, on the other hand, shared, "I am very excited and looking forward to a new work in the romantic comedy genre. I am grateful to have formed a precious relationship with good seniors, fellow actors, and staff."

Kang Ha Neul is currently starring in the melodrama Curtain Call alongside Ha Ji Won while Jung So Min is still reeling from the success of her latest acting projects, the fantasy romance drama Alchemy of Souls and the sci-fi thriller film Project Wolf Hunting.

