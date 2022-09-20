BRB, Crying: Kang Tae Oh Bids *Farewell* To His Fans As He Leaves For Military Enlistment

You guys, Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Kang Tae Oh will *officially* enlist in the military today, September 20. He posted a series of photos thanking his fans for their unending support as he bids them farewell for more than two years.

“I thank everyone for their support and abundant love. I will return bravely. See you soon,” he wrote on Instagram, sporting his new “military-ready” yet still swoon-worthy buzz cut.

His fellow Hallyu stars left *supportive* comments on the actor’s post, wishing him a safe return.

“Return safely,” wrote Yumi’s Cells actor Ahn Bo Hyun.

South Korea’s mandatory military service usually lasts 18 to 21 months. Tae Oh will undergo basic training in the first four weeks, and will then serve as an active duty soldier for the next 18 months. His expected discharge date is in March 2024.

Don't worry, K-drama fans! When he comes back, we *might* get to see him on Extraordinary Attorney Woo's much-awaited second season. We’ll see you soon, Tae Oh!

