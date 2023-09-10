Kathryn Bernardo Reacts To Claims Her *Vaping* Vid Was Rigged And Her Acting Is 'Pabebe'

Anticipation is in the air for Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly De Leon's film A Very Good Girl, following Star Cinema's release of the official trailer. ICYDK, the movie is about a woman who "plots a meticulous revenge against [her] retail mogul mother."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABS-CBN Films, Star Cinema (@starcinema)

While fans expressed their excitement for the movie, there were still some netizens who expressed their dissatisfaction with the project. especially with the actors.

In a video uploaded by Star Cinema, Kathryn and Dolly reacted to mean tweets about them, and some of them were pretty *harsh.* Still, it was entertaining seeing the two actors be so chill and air their respective responses.

On the matter of her acting skills, a netizen shared her feedback on Kathryn:

"Naku, sa edad ni Kathryn—lalo na bata pa lang artista na—sana matuto siya or yung management niya to reinvent, especially when it comes to acting. Sorry, pero pabebe talaga. Walang deep!"

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Dolly and Kathryn responded that netizens will finally see a "reinvented" Kathryn in A Very Good Girl. Kathryn also clarified the meaning of pabebe, acknowledging that it's an insult to be called such. She also admitted that she's pa-baby as a person.

Kathryn: "Pero pa-baby ako."

Dolly: "Baby ka naman talaga, e."

Kathryn: "Yup. Gusto ko nagpapa-baby, e."

Dolly: "Ako rin, e. Feeling ko nga Gen Z ako, e.""

In the middle of the video, Dolly casually offered Kathryn to puff from her vape, which elicited a reaction from Kathryn.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Dolly: "Gusto mo?"

Kathryn: "Hay nako, baka ma-tweet na naman."

Dolly: "Hay nako!"

Kathryn: "Baka mag-trending na naman tayo."

Dolly: "Sige, ako na lang."

Kathryn: "Later. Chos!"

Later on in the video, a netizen insinuated that *that* stolen video of Kathryn vaping was set up to promote A Very Good Girl,

The tweet read, "Ansabe ni Kathryn na need mag-vape in public para mag-promote ng movie?"

Dolly: "A, kaya ka nag-vape para i-promote, para magka-intrigue."

Kathryn: "Tapos baka kinausap ko yung nagvi-video, sabihin ko, 'I-roll mo 'yan 'pag nahulog 'to nang mapagalitan ako lalo, gano'n."

Dolly: "Oo. At gawing issue at tanungin ka nang paulit-ulit ng press ng same questions. Kasi gusto natin 'yon, e!"

Kathryn: "Oh my God, we love it! Gusto ko yung naste-stress ako. Gustong-gusto ko yung pumapasok sila sa personal space natin. I love it."

Back in August, the actress made headlines after a stolen video of her puffing on an e-cigarette made the rounds on the internet. It was met with mixed reactions, with some netizens feeling disappointed or concerned for Kathryn.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Kathryn has addressed the issue, sharing her dismay that her privacy had been violated. She also said it doesn't make her any less of a person just because she vapes.

Watch Kathryn and Dolly react to mean tweets here:

MORE ON KATHRYN BERNARDO:

Here's Why Kathryn Bernardo And Daniel Padilla Chose To Do *Solo* Projects

Kathryn Bernardo Speaks Up About Her Viral Video Where She Was Seen *Vaping*

LOL! Kathryn Bernardo Has The *Funniest* Comment On Chie Filomeno’s Cosmo Cover