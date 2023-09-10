Kathryn Bernardo Reacts To Claims Her *Vaping* Vid Was Rigged And Her Acting Is 'Pabebe'

Anticipation is in the air for Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly De Leon's film A Very Good Girl, following Star Cinema's release of the official trailer. ICYDK, the movie is about a woman who "plots a meticulous revenge against [her] retail mogul mother."
While fans expressed their excitement for the movie, there were still some netizens who expressed their dissatisfaction with the project. especially with the actors.
In a video uploaded by Star Cinema, Kathryn and Dolly reacted to mean tweets about them, and some of them were pretty *harsh.* Still, it was entertaining seeing the two actors be so chill and air their respective responses.
On the matter of her acting skills, a netizen shared her feedback on Kathryn:
"Naku, sa edad ni Kathryn—lalo na bata pa lang artista na—sana matuto siya or yung management niya to reinvent, especially when it comes to acting. Sorry, pero pabebe talaga. Walang deep!"
Dolly and Kathryn responded that netizens will finally see a "reinvented" Kathryn in A Very Good Girl. Kathryn also clarified the meaning of pabebe, acknowledging that it's an insult to be called such. She also admitted that she's pa-baby as a person.
Kathryn: "Pero pa-baby ako."
Dolly: "Baby ka naman talaga, e."
Kathryn: "Yup. Gusto ko nagpapa-baby, e."
Dolly: "Ako rin, e. Feeling ko nga Gen Z ako, e.""
In the middle of the video, Dolly casually offered Kathryn to puff from her vape, which elicited a reaction from Kathryn.
Dolly: "Gusto mo?"
Kathryn: "Hay nako, baka ma-tweet na naman."
Dolly: "Hay nako!"
Kathryn: "Baka mag-trending na naman tayo."
Dolly: "Sige, ako na lang."
Kathryn: "Later. Chos!"
Later on in the video, a netizen insinuated that *that* stolen video of Kathryn vaping was set up to promote A Very Good Girl,
The tweet read, "Ansabe ni Kathryn na need mag-vape in public para mag-promote ng movie?"
Dolly: "A, kaya ka nag-vape para i-promote, para magka-intrigue."
Kathryn: "Tapos baka kinausap ko yung nagvi-video, sabihin ko, 'I-roll mo 'yan 'pag nahulog 'to nang mapagalitan ako lalo, gano'n."
Dolly: "Oo. At gawing issue at tanungin ka nang paulit-ulit ng press ng same questions. Kasi gusto natin 'yon, e!"
Kathryn: "Oh my God, we love it! Gusto ko yung naste-stress ako. Gustong-gusto ko yung pumapasok sila sa personal space natin. I love it."
Back in August, the actress made headlines after a stolen video of her puffing on an e-cigarette made the rounds on the internet. It was met with mixed reactions, with some netizens feeling disappointed or concerned for Kathryn.
Kathryn has addressed the issue, sharing her dismay that her privacy had been violated. She also said it doesn't make her any less of a person just because she vapes.
Watch Kathryn and Dolly react to mean tweets here:
