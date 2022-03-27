Sorry, no results were found for
KD Estrada Responds To A Basher Who Said Alexa Ilacad Looked Like A 'Gasul' Tank

Yes to putting body shamers in their place!
by Steph Esguerra Olarte | 7 hours ago
KD Estrada Defends Alexa Ilacad From A Basher Who Compared Her To An LPG Tank
PHOTO: (LEFT) Instagram/kdestrada_; (RIGHT) Instgram/alexailacad
No matter how hard celebs try, there's always a netizen out there with something nasty to say.

Recently, a basher had the nerve to tell Alexa Ilacad on Twitter that she looked like an LPG tank.

"Gasul ka, ghorl @alexailacad?" the netizen wrote, placing a photo of Alexa side by side with that of an LPG tank.

Basher likens Alexa Ilacad to an LPG tank
Twitter
KD, who found out about the tweet, shortly thereafter responded to the basher.

"Kapal ng mukha neto, ganda ka?" he said.

KD Estrada defends Alexa Ilacad from a basher who said she looked like an LPG tank
Twitter/kdestrada_

KD's response has since earned thousands of likes from fans, who also came to Alexa's defense. The basher has also set his/her tweets to private.

This isn't the first time that Alexa has been on the receiving end of body shaming. In an episode of Pinoy Big Brother, the former housemate opened up about being called names because of her body. She also revealed she had been diagnosed with major depressive disorder caused by body dysmorphic disorder or BDD. BDD is a mental health condition wherein a person constantly worries about their appearance and flaws.

Following their time in PBB, KD and Alexa have fostered a special bond, and KD once even low-key introduced Alexa as his GF.

Body shaming, in any shape or form, is *never* acceptable. We love it when celebs stand up for each other!

