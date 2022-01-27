Kelley Day Denies Third Party Rumors: 'So much fake news out there nowadays'

Through an Instagram Story shared early Thursday morning, Kelley Day has denied any involvement in the rumored breakup of Tom Rodriguez and Carla Abellana.

Kelley did not name the couple she was referring to in her Instagram Story, but her statement was released after Tom Rodriguez and Carla Abellana's supposed split began circulating online.

Apparently, netizens have been linking her to a "certain rumor/blind item story that seems to have been circulating," so the beauty queen-actress decided to give a statement "before things get too out of hand."

"I don’t know how or why my name has become linked (I’m surprised too), but what I do know is these accusations about me are false."

Kelley then shared several truths to debunk the rumors:

She traveled to the UK to attend the funeral of a family member, and spend time with her UK-based family.

She is not and has never been pregnant.

She has never had "anything close to romantic involvement/interest with the person."

She has and always will have "the utmost respect for the Couple" because they have always treated her with respect.

Kelley ends by saying she hopes her statement clears up the false rumors involving her. "So much fake news out there nowadays. I hope we can take more caution with what we choose to believe online."

