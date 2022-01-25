Kim Chiu Pleads To Bashers Following Her 'Noisy Cats' Remark: 'Tama na po'

Kim Chiu is pleading to netizens after she got bashed over a remark about "noisy cats."

ICYDK, Kim made a comment about pouring boiling water on noisy cats during the December 6 airing of It's Showtime!. Kim was making contestants choose which was the noisiest among given options, with one of the choices "pusang may kaharutan sa bubong."

Kim said, "Yung gusto mo sabuyan ng mainit na tubig kasi ang ingay."

Vhong Navarro reacted, "Kawawa naman yung pusa."

"Grabe kayo sa pusa," Vice Ganda added. "Why do you hate cats so much?"

"Wala naman ako sinabi," Kim responded.

Netizens, especially animal lovers, did not take Kim's remark lightly. The segment made rounds on social media and soon went viral.

Despite the show being close to two months already, it seems Kim still receives intense criticism from netizens.

"Kim Chiu's words about cats are really rude," said one netizen.

"As a cat lover, maiingay naman talaga [ang] pusa, but seriously, Kim Chiu, ano ba laman ng utak mo? What you said is really an act of animal cruelty. Vice already told you that, pero you kept on proving your point dahil 'maingay' kamo, seriously?"

Another netizen reacted, saying, "Na-sad ako sa sinabi ni Kim Chiu about cats. A lot of people have this stigma towards them. If you are a dog lover, you should love them, too. They are very affectionate creatures, they just express it in a different way."

Kim took to Twitter to clarify that she had actually apologized for her remark on that very day and within the same segment. She also expressed how hurt she was with netizens bashing her over the incident.

"I really want to remain quiet on this, because this was a month or two months ago. I cleared this already, RIGHT AFTER saying those words, and asked for [an] apology same day same segment, coz I know that I will never do it and cleared that it's not really gano'n."

"Super mean, yung diin na diin.. Kahit wala ka naman ginawa 'pa.' Para ka nang ginawa na masama sa mata nila. That’s the sad part. Pero kung may ginawa kang maganda, hindi masyado papansinin. 'Pag masama, 'Happy fiesta!' But oh well. Ganun sa atin, e."

"Pasensya na po to all animal lovers; I didn’t mean to say those words, nor do those actions. Parang wala sa panahon ngayon ang gagawa ng gano'n. 'Wag na natin palakihin pa, dahil wala naman talagang nasaktan."

Responding to yet another basher, Kim said, "Ate, tama na po. This is one of the reasons kaya ako 'di nakapigil. Yung mga taong ganito magsalita, minsan [worse] pa nababasa ko. I already explained my part."