OMG! Kim Seon Ho Is Reportedly *Reviewing* An Offer To Star In A New Drama And Our Hearts Can’t Take It

Attention, K-drama fans: Our favorite good boy Kim Seon Ho *might* just have his much-awaited small screen comeback with a new historical drama, and we can’t wait!

South Korean channel JTBC reported the news on October 19, saying that the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor is positively reviewing an offer to star in the K-drama Hash’s Shinru.

Seon Ho’s agency, SALT Entertainment, confirmed the news: “Actor Kim Seon Ho has received an offer to star in the drama ‘Hash’s Shinru,’ and he is positively in talks.”

What is the plot of Hash’s Shinru?

The drama is based on a web novel written by author Yoon Yi Soo, which is set in the “Joseon Renaissance.” He will reportedly play the lead character Lee Hyang, a prince and scientist who will eventually come across a woman who can mysteriously see the future, Hae Roo.

Other works by the same writer

The original author of the novel, Yoon Yi Soo, will reportedly pen the script of the drama as well! Yi Soo is known for writing the hit romance web novel Moonlight Drawn by Clouds, which was later adapted into the K-Drama Love in the Moonlight starring Park Bo Gum, Kim Yoo Jung, and Kwak Dong Yeon. Wow!

Aside from his highly anticipated K-drama comeback, Seon Ho is also gearing up for his upcoming movie, Sad Tropics. We’re so excited!

