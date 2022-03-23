Kim Tae Ri Once Starred In The *Controversial* Korean Movie 'The Handmaiden'

Kim Tae Ri is one of the most buzzworthy Korean celebrities today due to her endearing character in the K-drama, Twenty Five, Twenty One. A lot of you are probably impressed with her acting in this series and ICYDK, Tae Ri has always been a top-tier actress with her versatility and enthusiasm to try different roles. An example: She once starred in a lesbian-themed Korean movie.

Tae Ri made her debut in the 2016 film The Handmaiden where she was chosen out of 1,500 auditionees to portray the lead female character. Based on the 2002 English novel Fingersmith by Sarah Waters, the movie revolves around Sook Hee (Tae Ri), a pickpocket who was hired by a conman (Ha Jung Woo) to persuade Japanese heiress Lady Hideko (Kim Min Hee) to marry him and steal her wealth. While the book was set in the Victorian era, The Handmaiden has the backdrop of Korea when it was under Japanese colonial rule.

"It was the only period that encompassed a feudal order and strict class system. I needed a social hierarchy that allowed the existence of an heiress and handmaiden, but at the same time, the period had to be modern enough to have a mental clinic, which appears as a vital institution in the film," said director Park Chan Wook.

The Handmaiden showed how Sook Hee and Lady Hideko developed feelings for each other, plus the sexual tension between them. The psychological thriller became the talk of the town due to its explicit scenes (don't watch this with your parents!) and was even described by Vogue as the most erotic movie of 2016. Most recently, it trended on Twitter.

More than the sensual side, The Handmaiden was critically acclaimed for its beautiful and gripping storyline. It put two strong-willed women in the spotlight and celebrated female sexuality, among others. The plot twist is also something that everyone should watch out for. According to director Park Chan Wook, he has always wanted to create a movie that "portrayed [homosexual romance] as something natural, as just a normal part of life."

The Handmaiden was not only a box office hit (it had more than 1.8 million viewers on its opening week!) but it also received numerous awards. In particular, director Park Chan Wook was awarded the Daesang (grand prize) for the movie category at the 53rd Baeksang Arts Awards. It was also the first-ever Korean film to be recognized at the British Academy Film Awards.

Additionally, Tae Ri took home the Best New Actress trophy in various awarding ceremonies (including the prestigious Blue Dragon Film Awards) for her role in the movie. Take note that this is her debut film but she has already cemented her name as a talented star! After The Handmaiden, Tae Ri continued her successful career and was cast in more notable projects, including Mr. Sunshine, Space Sweepers, and Twenty Five, Twenty One (you can watch all of these on Netflix).

