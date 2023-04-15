Wow, Kristel Fulgar Has Her First Photo Shoot In South Korea: 'Medyo kinakabahan ako'

28-year-old Kristel Fulgar is *living the dream* in South Korea. It's been several months since she made the move to start her studies at one of the country's prestigious universities, and already, she's already bagged an endorsement deal.

In her recent vlog, the Pinay content creator shared behind-the-scenes clips from her very first photo shoot as a brand ambassador for a beauty product line.

"Buti na lang nakatulog ako," Kristel shared on the day of the shoot. "Buti na lang medyo maganda-ganda yung skin ko today kasi nakatulog ako."

She also shared how nervous she was. "Medyo kinakabahan ako. Ang dami ko nang pictorial na na-experience sa Pilipinas, pero parang iba dito. 'Di ko alam kung ano ang expectation sa akin. Okay lang 'yan, fighting!"

With her throughout the shoot was her rumored *boyfriend*, Yohan Kim, aka "Big Boss", who kept showering her with praises. "Maganda," he kept on telling Kristel. Aww. The two also engaged in playful banter, with Kristel calling Yohan "Mayor" and him teasing her about how she made the people work on a Sunday.

The results were amazing, of course, with Kristel looking *amazing* and acing the pictorial.

"I'm not really used to photoshoots; I feel quite awkward," she admitted as she went home from the shoot. "I'm not a model. I'm an actor, I'm a YouTuber, but I'm not a model. What I liked about this project is they appreciated Filipina beauty."

Congrats, Kristel!

Watch Kristel's behind-the-scenes vlog here:

