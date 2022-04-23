Kylie Verzosa Asks For Privacy Amid Her Rumored Breakup With Jake Cuenca

Kylie Verzosa had but one request during the press conference for her movie Ikaw Lang Ang Mahal: that she not be asked questions about the status of her relationship with Jake Cuenca.

"Kung okay lang po sana, 'wag niyo na lang tanungin ngayon," Kylie requested. "Gusto ko lang po i-focus yung movie ngayon pero sana po 'wag niyo na lang po tanungin."

When asked how her heart is doing, the actress and beauty queen shared, "Getting better every day."

Kylie also expressed her appreciation as members of the press no longer asked questions about the rumored breakup.

"Gusto ko lang po magpasalamat sa lahat ng respeto na binibigay niyo sa akin sa panahon ngayon. I'm just grateful for everything."

Netizens first speculated that Kylie and Jake may be going through a rough patch after Kylie posted a cryptic tweet on April 17:

"Broken," she wrote in her post.

On April 19, Kylie also broke into tears while guesting as a judge on It's Showtime!. Host Vice Ganda was talking about relationships with a "Showtime Sexy Babe" contestant when he asked Kylie if she was also going through a challenging time.

Jake, later on, posted a series of mysterious IG Stories that fans think might be addressed to Kylie.

One post was a photo of a girl crying with text that read, "I wish I could wipe away your tears…" His second post read, "Whatever someone you become, wherever you are in the world… I'm sending you love", while his third cryptic post showed a band-aid that said, "I will try to fix you…"

Both Kylie and Jake have yet to formally address the breakup rumors.

