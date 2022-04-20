Jake Cuenca Shares Cryptic Posts Following Kylie Verzosa's Emotional TV Appearance On 'It's Showtime'

Following Kylie Verzosa's cryptic tweet on April 17 that fueled breakup rumors between her and boyfriend Jake Cuenca, the actress made an emotional TV guesting where the actress broke down in tears on national television.

In an episode of It's Showtime aired on April 19, Kylie was a judge on the segment "Showtime Sexy Babe." In the Q&A segment, host Vice Ganda was talking about problems in relationships, particularly, "When do you know that it's another challenge or it's a sign?" He later added, "May mga pagkakataon na kahit na mayroon ka pang pagmamahal, kailangan mo nang tapusin ang relasyon na ito."

After a short back-and-forth discussion on the matter with co-hosts Vhong Navarro and Ogie Alcasid, Vice noticed Kylie and said, "Kylie, parang nag-iisip. May pinagdadaanan ka bang challenge o may nakikita ka bang sign?"

It took a while for Kylie to answer and the actress broke down in tears as she said, "Sorry." Along with Vice, Kylie's co-judges Ruffa Gutierrez and Chie Filomeno gave Kylie a group hug and they made her laugh by dancing for the former beauty queen. Kylie quickly collected herself and said, "Na-touch lang ako."

Following Kylie's appearance on the noontime variety show, Jake took to Instagram Stories on April 19 to post several cryptic quotes. His first post was a stock image of a girl crying with text that read, "I wish I could wipe away your tears…" His second post came with a message that read, "Whatever someone you become, wherever you are in the world… I'm sending you love." His third cryptic post showed a band-aid that said, "I will try to fix you…"

Kylie and Jake have yet to respond to the breakup speculations. The couple, who often post updates on their respective social media accounts were last seen together in Jake's Instagram post in late March.

