Former 'Produce 101 Season 2' Contestant Lee Ji Han Among The 154 Dead In Itaewon Tragedy

Former Produce 101 Season 2 contestant Lee Ji Han has passed away at the age of 24.

The idol-turned-actor has been revealed to be one of the victims of the crowd crush tragedy on Saturday night, October 29, in Itaewon, South Korea.

Ji Han's agency, 935 Entertainment, shared the sad news on social media, saying, "Lee Ji Han has become a star in the sky and has left us. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family who are deeply saddened by the sudden loss and to all those who love and cherish him.

"Actor Lee Ji Han was a friendly and warm friend to everyone. The infinitely bright and innocent actor Lee Ji Han, who always smiled brightly and greeted others, was so good. Please warmly say goodbye to him on his final path," they added.



After bursting into the spotlight as a contestant in the 2017 idol survival program Produce 101, Ji Han debuted as an actor in the 2019 web drama Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day.

He was slated to make his acting comeback in the fantasy romance drama The Season of Kokdu alongside Kim Jung Hyun and Im Soo Hyang.

The production team has announced that they have halted filming following the news of the actor's death. No decision has been made on the replacement of the actor.

As of the time of writing, the tragedy's death toll has risen to 154, most of whom were in their 20s.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families and friends.

