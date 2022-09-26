Wow, Lee Jong Suk's 'New Face' Dance Fancam Has Reached 24 Million Views

Lee Jong Suk's *viral* dance cover has surpassed 24 million views on YouTube!

ICYMI, Lee Jong Suk showcased his dancing skills by performing the choreography for Psy's hit song "New Face" during his Private Stage-Dream Like Seoul fan meeting in 2017.

The South Korean actor's ~adorable~ fan cam video has since raked up millions of views.

In particular, fans were delighted by Jong Suk's very cute facial expressions while dancing. What's even cuter? The actor was visibly shy by the end of the performance!

With high expectations from fans, the 33-year-old actor once again held a fan meeting in Seoul last September 2022 and he certainly did not disappoint. Jong Suk performed a sweet rendition of g.o.d's "Again."

He also made fans laugh by trying out tap dancing during his RE, JONG SUK fan meet.

Lee Jong Suk made his K-drama debut in 2010 romantic comedy Prosecutor Princess. He is best known for his impressive performances in the dramas Pinocchio, W, and While You Were Sleeping.

Following his discharge from the military in 2021, Jong Suk starred in the hit 2022 crime drama Big Mouth alongside Girls' Generation's Yoona.