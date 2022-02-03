Omo! Liza Soberano And Enrique Gil Are Rumored To Star In The PH Adaptation Of 'It’s Okay To Not Be Okay'

This just in: Long-time celebrity couple Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, popularly known as the on-screen love team #LizQuen, are reportedly starring in the Filipino adaptation of the hit K-drama It’s Okay To Not Be Okay and their fans are over the moon about it!

Entertainment website Kapamilya Online World announced the rumored casting on their Facebook page. “You heard it first: Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil reportedly will top-bill an upcoming Philippine Adaptation of the hit Korean drama It's Okay To Not Be Okay,” their post, which garnered 71K likes as of writing, stated.

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, which aired in 2020, is a South Korean romantic comedy drama that also tackles mental health. It originally starred Kim Soo Hyun (a.k.a. Korea's highest-paid actor) as Moon Gang-Tae and Seo Ye Ji as Ko Mun-Yeong. They played the characters of a psychiatric ward caretaker and a children's book author with an antisocial personality disorder, respectively. More than the romance, the story kept its viewers hooked with its mysterious plot and countless life lessons.

There’s no official word from ABS-CBN management yet regarding the project. As early as now, however, fans have been gushing about how perfect the love team will be for the roles, noting that Liza—a mental health advocate herself—can easily relate to the lead actress’ character!

We’re staying tuned for more updates! In the meantime, check out what the actors of the original version are up to now.