LJ Reyes And Paolo Contis' Daughter Summer Turns Three: 'You are a God-sent angel'

LJ Reyes had a sweet message for her daughter, Summer, who just turned three years old.

"I wanna say 'I can’t believe you’re three!', but it has always felt like you’re much older than you actually are!" the actress wrote in an IG post, which featured a collection of Summer's adorable photos.

"You are a God-sent angel who never fails to brighten up our day with your nonstop talking and singing, and dancing, too! Thank you for bringing so much joy [into] my life! I am so grateful to be your mother! Continue making pa-cute to mommy kasi kilig na kilig ako. I love you sooooo much my love Summer!?? Happiest birthday!!!"

Summer is LJ's youngest child with Paolo Contis. LJ brought Summer and her eldest child, Aki, to New York, after a controversial breakup with Paolo in August 2021. In an interview with GMA 7's Nelson Canlas, LJ revealed that she and her kids are adjusting well to their new life in the US, with LJ in training in their family restaurant in Brooklyn.