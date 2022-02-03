Lovi Poe's Camp Denies She's Involved In Carla Abellana And Tom Rodriguez's Rumored Breakup

Lovi Poe's camp has made some big clarifications amid rumors circulating about her.

Recently, a number of uploaded YouTube videos alleged that she's involved in Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez's speculated *breakup*.



Lovi's talent manager, Leo Dominguez, has denied the reports.

Speaking to PhilStar, he said, "Kawawa naman si Lovi kung mapagbibintangan siya. Siya naman ngayon ang bagong biktima ng mga mahilig gumawa ng fake news."

With the proliferation of news linking Lovi to Carla and Tom's rumored split, Leo said he felt it was high time they release a statement. According to him, Lovi would never interfere in the couple's relationship as she is friends with both of them and she has even worked with them in the past.

"Natatawa na lang noong una si Lovi, pero ngayon na kumakalat na ang fake news na ito at maraming nagtatanong sa kanya kung totoo ba ito, kailangan na namin mag-react para klaruhin ang issue!"

"Kaibigan ni Lovi ang mag-asawa. Nakasama na ni Lovi si Carla sa pelikula at tatlong beses na rin nakasama [ni] Lovi si Tom sa pelikula. Hinding-hindi magagawa ni Lovi ang makipagrelasyon sa isang taong may asawa na!"

"Lalong hindi siya manghihimasok sa marriage na kinabibilangan ng mga kaibigan niya. So gusto lang namin i-clarify na hindi totoo 'yan. Very fake news, kaya tigilan na!"

Netizens speculated that Carla and Tom had split after noticing that the two had unfollowed each other on IG. Fans were also alarmed when they noticed that Tom had uploaded a cryptic video that featured what felt like a breakup dialogue. Carla and Tom tied the knot in October 2021.

The newlyweds have since re-followed each other on the platform, though they have not yet mentioned each other in their posts or IG Stories. They did, however, both greet their dog on Thursday to mark its ninth birthday.

"Happy ninth birthday, my baby," Carla wrote. "Mommy loves you so much. I miss you, my Bubub..."

Meanwhile, Tom said, "Happy ninth birthday, my baby girl! I love you so much!"



